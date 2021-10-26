LAKE JACKSON — Fredrick W. (Fred) Hempel, 77, of Lake Jackson, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at home, surrounded by his wife and beloved family.
A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, Oct 28th, 10 am, at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Rd, Lake Jackson, with Pastor Craig Taylor officiating.
Fred was born in Galveston on July 18, 1944. A proud BOI, he married the love of his life, Glynn Johnson, on October 31st, 1975. After graduating from Ball High School in Galveston, he served his country on the USS BRYCE CANYON in the United States Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked for his dad for a short time before starting his career at Southwestern Bell.
He served his community through the Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Dept for 15 years. Those years of dedicated service, inspired his son and daughter to serve the public as well. After 44 years of loyal service with Southwestern Bell, he retired to cruise the world with his wife and spend time with his children and grandchildren. Fred’s favorite pastimes were bowling, fishing at the lake house, cruising, and doting on his wife.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy C. Hempel and father, Fred E. Hempel, Jr. and brother-in-law, Steve Johnson
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Glynn J. Hempel, his sons, Rick Hempel and wife Kim (Kosse, TX), Trevor Hempel (New Braunfels, TX) and daughter, Ashley Hempel (Lake Jackson, TX), five grandchildren: Steven Murff and wife Brook (Athens, TX), Michael Hempel (Tulsa, OK), Ryan Hempel (Stephenville, TX) and twins: Jack and Libby Hempel (Plano, TX), great-grandchildren: Kannon and Kendall Murff (Athens, TX), brother-in-law, Gene Johnson and Vickie (Charlotte, NC), sister-in-law, Sherrie Johnson, brother Donald J Hempel and wife Cindy (The Woodlands), his aunt Jackie Arbegust, who is 100 years old (Friendswood, TX) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers: Henry Schutze, Marshall “Andy” Anderson, Don Hempel, and Steven Hempel.
Donations can be made to A-MED Hospice or Lake Jackson Fire Dept.
