Sixty-five year Dickinson resident Donnis Westmoreland, Sr., passed away peacefully in his home on November 27, 2018.
Don is survived by his wife of 44 years, Alice Westmoreland, his brother David Westmoreland, sister-in-law Maxine Mathis and husband Gerald, brother-in-law Alex Kalinowski and wife Linda, his children Don Westmoreland, Jr., and wife Cheryl, daughter Cathy Bruton, son Henry Westmoreland and wife Kelly, son Matt Westmoreland, and daughter Wendy Babineaux and husband Derek, seven grandchildren and their spouses, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Don had numerous friends in the community, including his spiritual brothers and sisters. He enjoyed many years as business owner of Limelight Recording Studio and as band leader of The Rythmares, alongside long-time friends and musicians Bobby and Johnny Gondesen.
A celebration of life will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 701 FM 646 Rd N in Dickinson on Saturday, December 8 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Don’s name to the local charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.