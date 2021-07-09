Gary Wayne Irwin

BACLIFF — In loving memory, Gary Irwin, 67, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2021. Gary was born in Houston, Texas on May 25, 1954. Gary dedicated his life to family and friends and he enjoyed being a Pappy to his grandkids, photography, fishing and spoiling his granddog Mia.
He was preceded in death by his parents H.G. and Camilla Irwin; brother Rick Irwin.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Barbara; daughter, Angela Nava and husband John; son, Matthew Irwin and wife Jennifer. His grandchildren; Abagail Irwin and Collin Nava; Lucas and Thomas Irwin, Sarah Craig and Jacob Church; great-granddaughter Angelica; sister Diane Elledge and husband Will; two nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or www.lung.org.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 12 from 2:00-2:30PM in the stateroom of Forest Park East Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 2:30PM at Forest Park East Cemetery located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas.
