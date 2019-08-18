Rosemarie C. Urbani, 90, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Rosemarie was a teacher at Our Lady of Guadalupe School for 32 years. She believed in praying the rosary and attending church every Saturday. Rosemarie was an avid Astros fan who loved reading and working crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed visits from fur babies, family and friends.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Urbani; parents, Margaret and Joe Curtino, Sr.; brother, Joe Curtino, Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Creuzbaur; and Mother- and Father-in-law, Pompeo and Josephine Curtino.
She is survived by her daughters: Peggie Jo Creuzbaur, Judy Banks (Bruce); Rosemarie Urbani; and Kitty Urbani; grandchildren and pallbearers: Bobbie Jo Creuzbaur, Shelly Zapalac (Arnold), Amanda Creuzbaur (Tiffany), Brenda Ray (Chris), Wayne Banks (Llana), and Louis Banks (Jessie); great grandchildren: Brook Rauch, Christopher Ray, Bayne Banks, Bryson Creuzbaur, Gabriela Banks, and many fur great grandbabies; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rosemarie’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, August 19, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, August 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Jo Creuzbaur, Shelly Zapalac, Amanda Creuzbaur, Brenda Ray, Wayne Banks and Louis Banks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Urbani, Rico Urbani, Peter J. Urbani, Rico Urbani, Jr., Anthony Urbani, Gary Gerasimowicz, Robert Gerasimowicz, and JJ Ali.
The family wishes to thank Gulf Health Care for the loving care they gave their Mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Family Parish or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Rosemarie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.