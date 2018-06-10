Funeral services for Morgan Campbell Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd.
Celebration of Life services for Alfred Presley Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Forest Park — East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
A funeral mass for Alice Maffei will be held today at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
