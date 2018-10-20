Frank Edward Bradshaw, a resident of Santa Fe, TX, passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the age of 62.
Frank was born to parents Robert and Ima Jeanne Bradshaw on November 20, 1955 in Texas City, Texas. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1974. Much to his mother’s surprise, Frank left home in 1977 and joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country, and was discharged with full honors in 1980. Not too long after, he began his career with the light company, retiring in 2012 after 33 dedicated years. Frank was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Santa Fe. He had a love for the outdoors, and believed strongly that a life spent inside was a life wasted! He loved to hunt, fish, and had a green thumb that many envied! His fresh vegetables and melons will surely be missed!
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bryan Bradshaw, and granddaughter Haleigh Saracoglu.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Saracoglu and husband, Anthony. His sister, Robbie Luckey, brother, Mike Bradshaw and wife, Ellen, three grandchildren, Ayden Saracoglu, Mason Saracoglu, and Emmeline Saracoglu, along with other relatives and friends.
Frank’s final wishes were to be cremated. An interment service will be held at a later date at Forest Park East 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Northeast Texas Cystic Fibrosis chapter in his honor. He wanted very much for a cure to be found for his granddaughter!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.