Ivan Charrod Starchie Archie

GALVESTON, TX — God's beloved son Ivan Charrod Archie also known as "Starchie," was born to Cheryl Archie and the late Thomas Austin on November 5, 1979, in Galveston, Texas. Ivan began to find his love for sports at a young age while playing for the Galveston patriots little league football team. He attended Austin Middle School and Ball High School, where he built his legacy and lifelong friendships.
Ivan continued his education at the University of Houston, majoring in communication. He believed that effective communication was vital for one's ideas and thoughts to be heard and understood. In addition to his studies in the classroom, Ivan was a devoted Christian at Hasadiah Christian Center Inc., where he also studied the Hebrew language. He worked at Galveston Wharf, where he became a member of Maritime Local 1504.
To know Ivan is to know that he was a multi-faceted man. Not only was he book intelligent but spiritually educated and connected. He recognized that natural remedies were most beneficial to the human body. He was in tune with his unique fashion trend, where the name "Starchie" originated. Moreover, his athleticism will forever be remembered and respected through his recorded breaking accolades and formed brotherhoods. He was a patient leader and divine light. As his legacy continues, his smile will carry us through any storm that may arise from this day forward.
On February 17, 2022, Ivan transitioned from his physical time here on earth to being present with the lord. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Austin, Grandparents Leona and Taylor Archie Sr., Maggie and Richard Austin Sr., Aunts Vanessa Philips, Evelyn Austin, Linda Austin, and Uncles Richard Austin Jr., David Austin, and Albert Austin. Ivan's personality and knowledge will live on through his mother Cheryl Archie, brothers Kourtney Archie, Jacob Anderson, Sister Kiara Anderson, Uncle Taylor Archie Jr., Aunts Gwenda Philips, Shirley Jackson, Twala Archie, Leila Stubblefield, Ivey Brown, and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will began at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.