Theo Warren TW Bevil, Jr.

TEXAS CITY, TX — Theo Warren Bevil, Jr., affectionately known as TW and called Papa T and Uncle T by family, was born September 20, 1942 in Houston to Loreane Kelley and Theo Warren Bevil, Sr., and passed from this life on June 14, 2022. He was the eldest of three children TW, Bobby, and Linda. He was a graduate of the Aldine High School Class of 1962 and went on to be educated and pursue a career in the plumbing industry. He worked for many years for Har-Con Mechanical Corporation of Houston and was last employed by UTMB Galveston as a Construction Manager in the Facilities Operations & Management Department where he retired in March of 2012.
TW leaves behind his adoring and devoted wife of 20 years Pat Barry-Jackson Bevil, daughters Paula Powers and family, Tracey Gilbert and family, son Terry Bevil and family (Stacey/Alex/Taylor/Logan), daughter Annette Bevil and family (Micah Johnson/Hunter/Colton/Micalyn), stepson Kirk Jackson and family (Sara/Kirk II/Ava), brother Bobby Bevil of Shepherd Texas and sister Linda Bevil McDaniel of Haslet Texas, an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews, grand & great grandchildren, Nadine Underwood (mother of Terry and Annette), friends, and neighbors. He joins his beloved parents Loreane and Theo and grandmother "Mama" in eternity and perfect peace.
The family is most grateful for the compassionate care given TW by the staff of Anchor Hospice, especially Dr. Roosth, Stacy, Michelle, Joy, Stephanie, Sarah, Deb, Flora, Beverly, Shante, Brandy, and Shantia, and the many doctors and staff at UTMB Health and MD Anderson. Lastly, to all our dear friends and neighbors, your kindnesses will never be forgotten.
Keep laughing, loving, dancing, and golfing in heaven, My Love, 'til we meet again.
A celebration of TW's life will be held at the Bevil home on Wednesday morning, June 22, at 9:30am followed by brunch. The family chose this location because that is where TW loved most to be when he could not be on the golf course with his buddies.
