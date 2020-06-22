Jolly
Funeral service for Evelyn Jolly will be held today at 12:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Vela
Funeral service for Apolonia Vela will be held today at 10:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
