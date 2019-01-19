Bettie Jeannette Walker
Bettie Jeannette Walker, 90, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Wayne Martin Armbrecht
SANTA FE—Mr. Wayne Martin Armbrecht, 93, passed from this life Friday, January 18, 2019, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Robert Charles Topfer
Robert Charles Topfer was born on January 6, 1942 in Houston, TX and passed away on January 17, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.