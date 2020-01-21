SAN LEON—
Ms. Lynda Jane Bicek passed from this life Saturday, January 18, 2020, in League City.
Born December 29, 1947 in Lampasas, TX, Ms. Bicek had been a resident of San Leon since 1990, previously of Chicago, IL
She was preceded in death by her father, James Alton Porter; stepfather, Rudy Arthur Bleimeyer; brother, Gary Mackechney.
Survivors include her mother, Edna Eloise Bleimeyer; sons, Fredrick Richard Meller, Jr., Ronald Korosa, III, James Alexander Korosa, Michael Korosa; daughters, Michelle Lambright, Katrina Bicek; brother, Kevin Mackechney; sisters, Kelli Beaty and husband, Roy, Vicki Jernigan; 9 grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
