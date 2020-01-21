Hayes Funeral Home

SAN LEON—

Ms. Lynda Jane Bicek passed from this life Saturday, January 18, 2020, in League City.

Born December 29, 1947 in Lampasas, TX, Ms. Bicek had been a resident of San Leon since 1990, previously of Chicago, IL

She was preceded in death by her father, James Alton Porter; stepfather, Rudy Arthur Bleimeyer; brother, Gary Mackechney.

Survivors include her mother, Edna Eloise Bleimeyer; sons, Fredrick Richard Meller, Jr., Ronald Korosa, III, James Alexander Korosa, Michael Korosa; daughters, Michelle Lambright, Katrina Bicek; brother, Kevin Mackechney; sisters, Kelli Beaty and husband, Roy, Vicki Jernigan; 9 grandchildren.

A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com

