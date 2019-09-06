Glenn Clenton Gay Mullens of La Marque, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Melder, LA.
Glenn was born January 13, 1936 in Calcasieu, Louisiana of Rapids Parish on January 13, 1936 to parents, Alonzo and Olive Mullens.
He was preceded in death by parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews, 2 step-sons, Richard and Duane of La Marque, TX.
Survived by wife, Betty Mullens of La Marque; sons, David Mullens (Denise) Groves, TX, Benji Mullens, Magnolia, TX, their mother and his former wife, Gloria Ann Lazard; sisters-in-law, Karlene Koehn (Jerry) of Ft. Garland, CO., Janet Hamilton (Cary) Pasadena, TX and brothers-in-law, Curtis Thompson Rochester, WA. And Charles Steinkuehler (Enid) Carson, N.D. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a Barber for 21 years, offshore cook for 16 years and owned a janitorial business for 22 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church Texas City and a 27-year member of Alcoholic Anonymous. He was a loyal friend who loved helping others. He was loved by all and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund.
