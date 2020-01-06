Juan Barrera of Galveston, TX passed away after an automobile accident on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Texas City, TX.
Juan lived in Galveston, TX and attended Ball High School. He was employed at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant for many years.
Juan is survived by his mother, Gregoria Lane; his children, Genesis A. Barrera and Galilea M. Barrera and their mother, Endina Gonzales; siblings, Antonio Salgado, Isidra Molina, Ballonia (Wayne) Carroll, Maria (Mike) Bahena, Facunda Nava, Mena (Shawn) Norman, Rexnaldo (Tracy) Nava, and Maria (Luis) Cervantes and many more relatives and friends.
A Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568.
The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3114 77th Street Galveston, TX 77551. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Galveston, TX. Bishop James Nance is the Officiant. The Family will return to the Church after the burial.
Memorials may be sent to Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568, 409-938-8123. Dorthea Jones is the Funeral Director for the Barrera Family
