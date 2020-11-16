SANTA FE — Mrs. Margaret Jane (Perkins) Sims passed from this life Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, in Texas City.
Born April 2, 1937 in Galveston, Mrs. Sims had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Sarah Clara (Woodward) Perkins; husband, Bobby Sims; son, Gerald Sims; sister, Mary Ruth Harvey.
Survivors include her son, Gary Sims of Houston; sister, Opal Vaughn and husband, Ed of Santa Fe; grandsons, Derek Sims, Chris Sims and wife, Krystal both of Santa Fe; great-grandchildren, Kylie Sims, Kenzie Sims, C. J. Sims; nephew, Wayne Vaughn and wife Donna of Santa Fe.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Burkette, Brent Hertenberger, Ken Roberts, Robert Rose, Christopher Sims, Derek Sims and Wayne Vaughn.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Margaret's name to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550-2725. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
