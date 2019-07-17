Randall Gene Gremillion, 68, of Poteau, OK, Passed away on July 10, 2019. He was born in Galveston, TX on March 21, 1951 to Earl and Betty Gremillion.
Randall was married to Paula Gremillion for 37 years. He had a career as a Abestoes Worker Inslater Local 22 & 64. He had a passion for football, basketball and fishing.
He was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Betty Jo Gremillion.
He is survived by wife, Paula Gremillion; son, Nicholas Gremillion and Wife Maria Gremillion; daughter, Jill Gonzalez and husband Ernesto Gonzalez. Grandchildren, Shania Elder, Emilio Gonzalez and Emily Gonzalez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.