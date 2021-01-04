Pedro Martinez, Jr.

LEAGUE CITY — Pete Martinez Jr. was born in Texas City, Texas on September 13, 1953. He gained his wings on Saturday, January 2, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Pete was a long-time resident of Texas City, being a graduate of Texas City High School in 1971. He served in the Army, which he loved.
Pete worked at Dow Chemical from October 1989 as a chemical operator before retiring from Dow Chemical.
Pete cherished spending time with the family, especially his grandsons who he absolutely loved and adored. He also loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. Pete was adored by many with his energetic, fun loving personality. “Everybody loved Pete.” Pete never met a stranger and was known as “Popo.”
Pete is preceded in death by dad, Pete Martinez. He is survived by loving mother, Lenida Martinez, daughters, Dolly Garza and husband Fernando of Texas City, TX and Tara Arnaud and husband Jeff Arnaud of League City, TX; grandchildren, Cody and Drayton Garza, Jeffrey and Chase Arnaud; brother, Bobby Martinez and wife Mira; sisters, Suzanne Enriquez and husband Ronnie, Sonia Vasquez and husband Al, Heidi Baize and husband Andrew; many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Cody and Drayton Garza, Jeffrey and Chase Arnaud, Alex and Ronnie Enriquez. Honorary pallbearers are Freddy Ramos and RT Warren.
Guests are invited to share in the Celebration of Life Visitation on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 from 9-11: 00 a.m, at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m., St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N, Texas City, TX 77590. The Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Pete Martinez, Jr. will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Pete Martinez, Jr. was a devoted father and grandfather.
