GALVESTON — Andres Ortiz Gomez, beloved father, husband, grandpa, uncle and friend, passed away on January 8, 2021 from complications from COVID. Andres was born in Cordoba, Veracruz on July 21, 1950 to Alvaro Ortiz and Guadalupe Gomez. His family moved to Mexico City, where he lived until 1985. He held many jobs in Mexico, including working at an automotive glass factory, a Bimbo bakery, a police officer, and a private security guard. He is survived by his sons and daughters, Daniel, Claudia, Andrea, Marisol, Edwin, Andres and Oscar, as well as a huge clan of brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws. His greatest gift was revealed late in life when he performed magnificently as a doting grandfather. In Galveston, he worked as an upholsterer, and many spots on the island bear his work, from bar benches to Victorian furniture in 1900 storm survivor homes. He loved discussing politics, visiting his family in Mexico, playing with his dogs, buying old cars and spending time with his grandchildren. We will miss him immensely.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
