Selma Beal

TEXAS CITY —
Selma McDaniel Beal was born on January 8, 1929 in Warden, Louisiana to Johnie and Helen McDaniel. She was educated in the Delhi Public School District, and she graduated from Ester Toomb High School.
She married Artis Beal, the love of her life and raised a family of five children. They had a wonderful and blessed marriage of 65 years until his death in 2013. The family moved to Texas City in 1954 and united with Greater Barbour’s Chapel. Upon moving to La Marque in 1958, the family united with Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church where Selma served in the Mission, kitchen and wherever needed. She was a member of the Court of Calanthe, Pride of LaMarque #457.
Until her retirement, she was employed as the pastry chef at Monsanto where she proudly served her pastries to 800-1,000 employees a day. She retired after more than 20 years of service. In retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her life and memory her children: Loretta Beal Rivers (Wharton), John McDaniel (Evelyn), James Beal (Minnie) and Kenneth Beal; four grandchildren: Derrick Rivers (Lynn), Reginald Rivers, Da Netta Beal, and James Beal II; seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Robert and Bertha Nelson.
Selma passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnie and Helen McDaniel, her husband, Artis Beal, her son, Paul Ray Beal and three siblings: Chester, Dick and Lizzie.
The family greatly appreciates the professional and caring staff at The Mildred House and Gamble’s Personal Touch Care Home.
Visitation will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Funeral services will follow immediately at 12:00 noon at Mainland Funeral Home Chapel in LaMarque. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
