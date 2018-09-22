Edward Michael Jiongo, 82, of League City, Texas, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 18, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
Ed was the third of four children born to Arnold and Rose Jiongo in Ramsay, Michigan, on April 23, 1936. When he was 15, Ed met the love of his life, Lyyle Marie Sanquist, at high school. Lyyle and Ed were Married on April 7, 1956. After his discharge from the Air Force in 1959 they moved to Oklahoma City where Ed was employed by Tinker Air Force Base and pursued his BS in Mathematics and Physics at night graduating with the highest GPA in his class.
In 1965 following his graduation, the family moved to League City where Ed accepted a position with Johnson Space Center working in various directorates on the space shuttle until his retirement in 1992. They were blessed with four sons. Ed was a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus both 3rd and 4th degrees.
Ed is survived by his wife, Lyyle, his sister, Janet Tusa, sons and their spouses, Mike and Barbara, Christopher and Shannon, Jeffrey, Greg and Betsy, ten grandchildren, two great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Crowder’s Funeral Home in League City on Monday, September 24 from 5-7 p.m., with a Wake service at 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary. Funeral Mass with be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 25, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Ed’s memory to HOPE Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 261, Ironwood, MI 49938 or Second Chance Pets, www.secondchancepets.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.