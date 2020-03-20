Dorothy Jones
Dorothy Jones, 84, of Texas City, Texas passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Ronnie W. Pruitt
DICKINSON—Ronnie W. Pruitt, age 54, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at UTMB Hospital in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
