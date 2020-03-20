Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.