William Charles Tickle passed away on August 24, 2018, at the age of 67 in Houston, Texas where he has resided since 1963.
The middle of three children, Bill was born in Galveston, Texas, May 19, 1951 to Ann and John Tickle. He was a graduate of Memorial High School – Class of 1969.
Bill was a devoted son, generous father, caring brother, and a very loyal friend. He had a keen sense of humor and a sarcastic wit.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved and gentle mother Ann.
He is also survived by his devoted son Heath Tickle (SPC-US Army), father John Tickle, brothers Greg and Randy Tickle, sisters-in-law Carol Reynolds and Rebecca Procter, nephews and nieces Brian Tickle, Aaron Martin, Ashley Tickle, Sacha Procter-Weiss, and godmother Jo Ann Del Papa.
Bill began his career in insurance in 1985 when he joined his father in the family business at Union Central/Ameritas. Over the next 30 years he provided clients with sound investments, built relationships, and was a long-time member of NAIFA and other professional organizations.
Music was a very important part of Bill’s life. He loved music from an early age, playing in a number of bands and gigging for over 50 years. He had a good heart and sympathy for those who have suffered through much. He had an enduring love for Galveston with deep memories of his childhood.
Bill was a long-time member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and volunteered his time with many veterans groups, particularly those associated with the Vietnam era.
Honorary Pallbearers include: James Biddison, Tony Hamilton, Keith Losee, Byron Weaver, Larry Del Papa, Billy Gibbons, Reid Farrell, Beth Biddison Patterson, Tracy Benson, Greg Armstrong, Juan Maldonado, Bucky Patterson, and Steve Zea.
The family will receive visitors at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas on Friday, August 31, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a devotional from Father Troy Gately.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the church building fund at St. John Vianney, veterans organizations, or to a charity of your choice.
Many of Bill’s life-long friends referred to him as a BROTHER…a great support during trying times…right there to help. We were blessed to know him and will remember a dear man.
"To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die." – Thomas Campbell
