Anna Francis Bahn Wygrys was a resident of Santa Fe, Texas. She was born in Driscoll, Texas on September 27, 1939 and passed away on August 24, 2018 in the comfort of her own home at the age of 78.
She was born in Driscoll, Texas on September 27, 1939. Her parents were farmers. Their means were modest but their home was full of love, as they lived life of spiritual conviction. The love of her parents and her days on the farm left a lasting impression on Anna. She graduated from Bishop High School in 1958. She continued her education at Texas Lutheran College and graduated in 3 ½ years earning her degree in Elementary Education. A single "B" during her college career prevented her from graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She valued the importance of education and spent her lifetime educating others. She began her education career in Bishop, Texas as a teacher. She then moved to New Jersey, Louisiana, and then permanently settled in Dallas, Texas where she raised her two sons, Gary and Greg. She was a middle school Language Arts teacher and taught music. She was heavily involved in Cub Scouts and was den mother to both of her sons’ packs. She had a love of classical music and she enjoyed playing piano and singing. She also taught music at her sons’ preschool.
In 1992, she married her high school sweetheart, Lester Wygrys and they settled in Santa Fe, Texas. She later became President and she worked closely alongside Dr. William Johnson, the county extension agent. The two of them were instrumental in making Galveston County one of the premier gardening associations. She gave countless lectures to organizations and schools for adults and children regarding various topics on gardening: including citrus, herbs, and on her cherished roses. She loved butterflies and hummingbirds and gave numerous lectures on the subjects. She co-authored several books that are still downloadable on the Galveston County Master Gardeners website. https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/publications/Our_MG_Publications.htm. Downloads are free and in the first few years, downloads reached over 2 million. She was heavily involved at the state level of the Texas Master Gardeners Association. She was Secretary and later became Vice President. She won many awards from the Texas Master Gardeners for her work in Publications, Programs, Association, and was honored with Master Gardener of the Year too, the Texas Master Gardeners’ highest honor.
She was extremely intelligent and outgoing. She enjoyed the education process and enjoyed learning about subjects she was passionate about. She was considered a lifelong learner and loved educating people no matter what the subject matter was. She was deeply loved by many because of her sweet personality and was respected by all for her hard work, dedication and focus. She was always smiling and always willing to listen. She spent her retired years with her best friend, husband, Lester and they enjoyed gardening together and traveling to other countries. She loved photography and spent a great amount of time taking photos and making photobooks of her trips.
She will be deeply missed by her husband and best friend, Lester. Her son Gary Balko and granddaughters Katy and Maylyn of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her son Greg Balko and grandchildren, Storey, Nate and Luke of Aspen, Colorado. Her stepdaughter Geneva Olson and grandchildren Shelby, Noah and Kyleigh of Tomball, Texas. Stepson Troy Wygrys and grandchildren Garrett and Amanda of Port Lavaca, Texas. Her passing is also deeply mourned by hundreds of students, friends, and Texas and Galveston County Master Gardeners.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Ruth Messer Bahn of Santa Fe, Texas and Clifton Bahn of Santa Fe, Texas.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 1 from 9:30-10 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home. A Celebration of Anna's Life will begin at 10 a.m. with interment to follow. Guests are invited for a reception and fellowship in the Reflections Room at Forest Park East Funeral Home from 11:30-1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Leukemia Society or other organizations benefiting children’s cancer treatment and research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.