Farris Wayne Doss, 86, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Wayne was born January 13, 1934 in Orlinda, Tennessee. He was an active member of Peace Lutheran church for many years and served as an Elder. He was employed by Detroit newspaper as well as AMOCO Chemical where he worked for 26 years. While at AMOCO he filled many roles including Fire Chief and night superintendent. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed including hunting and fishing. He was known to enjoy gardening as well as spending his time as a HAM radio operator. While work was a key part of his life, his family always kept him grounded.
For all who loved and knew Wayne it might be his quick wit and great sense of humor that stand out. We will remember him for that and miss him terribly.
He is preceded in death by daughters, Mary Elizabeth Doss, Cindi Aguilar, Barbi Armstrong, and Cheryl Gibbs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma; children, Debra Doss, Lea and husband Shannon Sharp, Brian and wife Lyn Montague, Michael and wife Kathy Doss, Dwayne Doss; grandchildren, Chrissy, Cathy, Cortney, Rocky, Jon, Nicole, Kevin Wayne, Amanda, Casey, Steven Curtis, Ashley, Christina, as well as 18 great grandchildren; brothers, Bryant and wife Carme Doss, and Bruce Doss; sister-in-laws, Selma Bauer, Esther Smith, Irma Alpers, Margarete Wiggins and husband Don; brother-in-law, Eddie Krenz; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Rocky Cook, Jimmie Stager, Jerry Casper, Phil Hughes, Matt Reading and Keith Gringrich.
Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Phinney, Don Wiggins, Eddie Krenz, and grandchildren Cortney, Noah, Ashley, Christina, and Casey.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic seating will be limited. If you plan to attend the service, please use healthy judgement, masks, and proper social distancing. Our prayers are that everyone stays healthy and safe in these uncertain times.
