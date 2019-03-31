PORT BOLIVAR—Lyle Eugene Simpton passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1933 in Galveston, Texas to Elmira “Myra” Bouse Simpton and Frank L. “Jack” Simpton, Sr. Lyle grew up in Port Bolivar and graduated from the University of Houston with a BBA Degree in 1956, then spent 2 years in the U.S. Army. In 1958 he went to work for Texaco and after 30 years retired as an Account Representative in Market Services.
Lyle has never been far away from the life of a Cowboy. During his college years he rodeoed…calf roping, bareback riding and bulldogging. It seems that Lyle pitted against a 1200 pound steer is a bit of a mismatch and apparently Lyle thought so too, because he gave up the rodeo circuit when he got out of school. He didn’t give up being a Cowboy…both he and his brother Frank operated a working ranch near Port Bolivar until Frank’s death and now his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his 2 brothers Frank L. Simpton, Jr. and Leslie Raymond Simpton.
He is survived by his wife Pat Simpton; daughter Vicki Jo Simpton Walter and husband Rick Walter of Katy; 2 grandchildren, Danielle Kerley and husband Drew of Trussville, Alabama and Amber Rosenboom of San Antonio; 4 great-grandchildren, Gary III, Graham, Lilli and Maddie; along with 2 nieces, Patti Roznovsky and Sandi Simpton Smith and 4 nephews, David Simpton, Bruce Simpton, T.J. Simpton and Brian Simpton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Port Bolivar Methodist Church, 1121 Madison Street, in Port Bolivar. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Port Bolivar Methodist Church, with Reverend Valerie Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at the Port Bolivar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Simpton, T.J. Simpton, Brian Simpton, Sydney Bouse, Andy Bouse, & Wayne Mouton. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy “David” Simpton, Rick Walter, Drew Kerley & Wendy Pruitt.
In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to Port Bolivar Methodist Church P.O. Box 685, Pt. Bolivar TX. 77650, Port Bolivar Fire Dept. P.O. Box 675, Pt. Bolivar TX 77650, or Port Bolivar Cemetery P.O. Box 9, Pt. Bolivar TX 77650
