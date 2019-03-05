Nancy Louise Hanlon passed away on Sunday, February 24 at the age of 72. She was born in Galveston, Texas and resided in Wheeling, Illinois.
She was the beloved daughter of the late T. Gerald Hanlon, Sr. and Dorothy Hardy Hanlon, and sister of the late T. Gerald Hanlon, Jr.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan H. Hanlon, her nieces and nephew, Jennifer H. Midkiff (Robert), Kristen H. Greene (Scott), and Kevin T. Hanlon (Kreslyn). She is also survived by Janice Hardy Sorabella, Jean S. Rachofsky, Laurie S. Carroll, William Sorabella, Robert Sorabella, and many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Nancy graduated from Northwestern University in 1968 and received a Master of Education in 1976. She taught speech, drama, and reading for 35 years at Lincoln Jr. High in Skokie, Illinois. In 2002 Nancy received the Marjorie G. Wendell Award for outstanding and dedicated service in Skokie School District 69.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston, Texas on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
