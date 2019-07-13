Ann Pearl Ramos 99 of Galveston died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Visitation will Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3 PM to 5 PM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ann was born on March 25, 1920 in Valley View Texas to Wilbur and Beulah Malone. Ann was also a quality control manager at Lipton Tea for over 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacklyn Henkle; nephews, Charles Layman, Alton Laymon and David Layman; daughter-in-law, Nancy Ramos; granddaughters, Sue Amm Ramos and Sandy Ramos; great grandsons, Jackson Ramos and Matthew Giles.
