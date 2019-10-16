Myra Jones Bluitt, 62 of Galveston, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence in Hitchcock, Texas. Myra was born April 15, 1957 in Galveston, Texas to Lawrence Jones and Effie Jean Murray.
Myra grew up in Galveston where she was raised in the Baptist Faith, went to Ball High School class of 1975, loved the beach, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends.
She was a longtime employee of the Galveston Island Hilton and Moody Garden Hotel.
She is survived by her husband Michael Bluitt, daughter, Nicole Jean Jones; brothers, Darren Jones, Lawrence Horne, and Kenneth Horne. Myra also leaves behind a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. and a memorial service to begin at 4:30 p.m. Reception to be held after service. Services will take place at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
