John Dominic (J.D.) Milutin

"You Light Up My Life"
(July 12, 1942 - January 8, 2020)
J.D. passed away during his 77th trip around the sun due to complications of his 6 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
J.D. was an active member of the ROTC and graduate of Ball High School in 1960. He also attended University of Houston and was a Sergeant for the United States Air Force. He was a valued employee at Lipton Tea and retired after 20+ years from Amoco/BP when he moved to his final "happy place" of Santa Fe, Texas He was an avid reader, and had a love for the history of the American west. J.D. enjoyed traveling throughout the United States especially visiting the Texas Hill country with his adoring wife Lynda.
Over the years, his hobbies included bowling, playing league softball and Fantasy Football. Although some would be a little embarrassed to admit it, JD was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He met and fell in love with Lynda Fulfor in 1977 and they united their blended family for good in 1978. They were married in Lake Charles, Louisiana and have spent the last 42 years together in marital bliss.
J.D. was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Nancy Milutin; and his sister, Mary Catherine.
He is survived by his brother, Lewis (Carolyn) Milutin; and his loving wife, Lynda Pearl Milutin. Along with his children, Kristi (Pat) Harris, Ken (Irene) Baker, Brian (Alicia) Milutin, and Brett (Lori) Milutin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristopher (Katy) Baxter, Alex (Garrett) Baker, Sammie Belle Baker, Cory Allen, Kirsten Allen, Tyler Cash, Keoni Milutin, and Blaine Milutin. He is also survived by many friends, and family including his Aunt Tine, and Gery (Johyne) Kobos. He will be dearly missed by his furry family that have been by his side for years; Moe, Dolly, Mikey, Miss Kitty and Mister.
A small gathering of friends and family will be coming together to celebrate his life. Thank you to all that have been a part of his life and in his heart. He will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.