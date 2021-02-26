SANTA FE — Barbara Anne Murchison Gardenhire, 78, of Santa Fe, Texas, crossed gracefully to Heaven Tuesday, February 23, 2021 surrounded by loved ones who sang softly at her side.
Please join us for a beautiful celebration of her life at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 with a visitation from 11:00 — 12:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Barbara was born December 9, 1942 in Galveston, Texas. After lovingly raising her children, she traveled the world selling insurance until she cultivated her love for real estate. Buying and selling houses from Louisiana to East Texas, she could spot a diamond in the rough and flip it into a beautiful home. Barbara even ventured in the restaurant business and owned her very own 50’s Diner named Peggy Sue’s in Brownsboro, Texas. No matter where she was, she always had a table full of her famous southern cooking, freshly made sweet tea and a beautiful smile for whomever walked through her door. By far, her favorite job was being a selfless and doting mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was greeted in Heaven by her parents Johnny and Dorothy Murchison; and grandparents Della and Otto McDonald.
Barbara is survived by her children, Jack, John, Julie, and Janet McDade, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest and enjoying holiday feasts on the finest china.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.