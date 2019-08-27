Micheal Patrick Grigg
LA MARQUE—Micheal Patrick Grigg, 73, of La Marque, Texas passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Micheal Patrick Grigg
