TOMBALL — Imogene (Imy) Caroline Christian, 90, went to meet the Lord on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, TX with visitation an hour prior beginning at 1:00 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Estella Wieser, husband Harold “Chris” Christian, long-time companion Col. Tom Sledge, a brother Jarvis B. Wieser and his wife Jean, an older sister, Jeanette Wieser, and brother-in-law Bill Schnerr.
She is survived by one sister, Bernice Schnerr, of Austin, a brother, Mark Wieser, of Fredericksburg, two children, a son David Christian and wife Carol S. Christian of Tomball, TX, and a daughter Carol J. Christian of Dickinson, TX, four grandchildren, Christopher Christian and wife Christine, Ryan Christian and wife Sarah, Kyle Christian and wife Alexis, Kelli Christian & Tanner Thompson, seven great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Imogene was born on February 26, 1932, in Fredericksburg, TX. With a strong sense of achievement, she excelled in school and sports, graduating Salutatorian of her FHS class in 1949. She gave 100% to whatever she has set her mind. She was co-captain of FHS girls’ basketball teams that won the State Championship in 1948 & 49 and was the MVP of the 1949 Tournament. She attended Southwest Texas State, played basketball, and was President of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Archery Club. She was an active member of several other college organizations and graduated with a Bachelor’s and Masters of Education.
After a short stint teaching in Kingsville ISD and meeting her future husband, Harold Christian, she moved to Texas City in 1954. There she spent 38 years teaching English in TCISD largely at Levi Fry Jr HS. She was Teacher of the Year in 1975 and retired from TCISD in 1992. She continued her passion of educating others by teaching English and math at the College of the Mainland until 2011.
Imogene was very active in the community as an officer of the Texas City Civics Club, the American Association of University Women, and the Mainland Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the PTA, Texas State Teachers Association, and honoree of the TC Credit Union.
Most weekends were filled with bridge clubs (her friends fondly say she was a mean bridge player), dance club, receptions, and parties. Her favorite card game was Scat which her family played during her youth.
She was active in the Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon and could be found participating in fundraisers, bible study, teaching Sunday school and helping out in the kitchen serving food for Sunday lunches. She was usually the first one to bring a dish over if you were sick or had an ailing family member.
Imogene was an avid exerciser and enjoyed working out in the Lowery Center. She fine-tuned her golf game after retirement and went on many golf trips with wonderful friends to a variety of places. She could drive a ball a long way, sometimes played from the men’s tee box and had three holes-in-one with one being during a tournament.
Imogene loved to travel the world including visits to China, Egypt, Peru, Hawaii, and multiple trips to her father’s childhood home in Germany.
Imogene moved to Tomball, TX in late 2017 to be near family due to health reasons.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a charity of your choice.
