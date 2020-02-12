SANTA FE—Mr. Ruben Ray Ybarra, Sr. passed from this life Friday morning, February 7, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born April 7, 1969 in Los Angeles, California, Mr. Ybarra had been a resident of Santa Fe since 2011. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was an avid sportsman who enjoyed country music and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Carmen Negrete of Santa Fe; father, Robert Ybarra, Sr.; children, Ruben Ray Ybarra, Jr., Ellia Amari Ybarra of Covina, California, Justyn Ybarra of Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers, Paul Edward Ybarra and wife, Christine of Chino Hills, California, Robert Ybarra, Jr. of Covina, California; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Reverend David Harris officiating. A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
