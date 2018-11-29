The family of Sheila Burton Bruno invites their friends and loved ones to join them in a celebration of her life on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by services at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Andrew W. Berry, II, officiant.
Please view obituary and sign the online guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
