SANTA FE — Margaret Carol Weaver, 73, of Santa Fe, passed away in her home Sunday, August 15, 2021. Carol was born February 2, 1948 to Lily and James Kearley in Coden, Alabama. She was a hairdresser/cosmetologist for many years and a loyal member of Santa Fe First Baptist Church.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband John William Weaver, Jr., son Fred William Weaver, sister Debbie Langum, and brothers Lee Elvin Ladnier, and Robert Ladnier.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Mitchell Ryan Bosarge and wife Becky; step-daughters Tammy Jane Weaver, and Tracey Lynn Sims; sisters Cheri Woitena and husband Larry, Donna Gazzier, Johnnie Lou Evans, and Maggie Thomas and husband Carl; brothers Darrell Kearley and wife Gina, Chess Moore and wife Shirley, Oliver Ryan and wife Mandy, and Cyrus "Jay" Lorraine and wife Judy; grandchildren John, Aaron, Alyssa, Magan, and Jamie, several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor there will be a visitation from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson followed by a procession to Hayes Grace Memorial Park for Committal Services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MD Anderson, Shriner Burn Hospital, or Santa Fe First Baptist Church in Carol's name.
