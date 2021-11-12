Nathaniel J. Wilson Sr.

GALVESTON, TX — On October 30th, 2021, Nathaniel (Nate) Wilson passed on peacefully at his home. Nate was born December 26th, 1930, to the late Cornelius G. Wilson, Sr. and Jane Woodland Gamble in Galveston, TX. Growing up in Galveston Nate was surrounded by a host of family and friends that provided a loving and nurturing environment. Nate was an outstanding athlete at Central High School in Galveston, TX and recruited to play football at Virginia Union University in Richmond Virginia. While at Virginia Union Nate became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
After graduating from Virginia Union, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the European Theater.
Upon leaving the military he returned to pursue his football career with the Chicago Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals). Nate settled in Chicago and had a long business career that included being a Marketing Manager for the Men's High Fashion at Sears. After his retirement from Sears his entrepreneurial itch kicked in. He became a branding and Licensing Agent with clients that included Michael Jackson and Famous Amos Cookies.
Following the death of his beloved mother Jane, Nate returned to Galveston where he worked for nine years for AIG Insurance and served for several years on the City of Galveston Planning Commission.
Nate is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Yvonne Wadley Wilson and brother Cornelius G. Wilson Jr (Virginia). He leaves to cherish his memory 3 sons and 1 daughter David Nathaniel Wilson, (Sheila) of Virginia, Nan Elizabeth Wilson of Galveston, Paul Thorndike Wilson (Michelle) of Florida, and Nathaniel Joseph Wilson, Jr (Mardean) of Washington. Six Grandchildren David Wilson II, Darryl Wilson, Dominique Wilson, Davis Wilson, Jessica Wilson, Julie Wilson as well as Cynthia Wilson (Niece), Gregory Wilson (Nephew), and Robert Wilson (Nephew). A host of cousins and friends mourned his passing.
