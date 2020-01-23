Kenneth James Guindon was born January 5, 1960 to parents Colleen and Gregory Guindon in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Following his father to Galveston, TX, Kenny graduated in 1978 from O’Connell High School, and shortly thereafter took an interest in the military. Honored to aid his country, Kenny joined the US Air Force in 1979 and proudly served as an aircraft technician.
After serving, Kenny was constantly drawn to a life at sea and tried his hand at shrimping. He excelled in his new venture, but the lure and economic boon of the oil fields soon called and Ploss Industries offered him an opportunity he couldn't resist. Though long and arduous hours in the oil fields were lucrative, Kenny ultimately returned to what he really loved – the Gulf of Mexico.
In 2000, at the pinnacle of his career, Kenny found the love of his life, Andrea. From the day they met, Andrea was his best friend and constant companion who shared his deep love of animals, the outdoors and adventure.
With his family at the forefront of his universe, Kenny understood the importance of continuing the Guindon legacy. Upon hearing that a building on the wharf was for sale, Kenny devised a plan, proposed a fish house to the family, and from there, became instrumental in forming Katie’s Seafood Market. As its first general manager, Kenny helped make Katie’s the wildly successful business it’s become, and his footprint is undeniable.
After years of managing the fish house, Kenny was called back to sea and took the reins of the F/V Falcon. A man of the people, Kenny absorbed advice and insight from fellow fishermen from all walks of life, which made him a highly respected captain.
Beloved by his crew, Kenny fought tirelessly and was on an endless crusade for fair wages and working conditions. His love of his family, friends and fishing brethren is his biggest legacy as was reflected on the National Geographic television series “Big Fish Texas.”
Touching lives all over the world, his huge presence and zest for life was infectious.
An amazing husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and captain, Kenny will be missed by all.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Andrea Guindon; mother-in-law, Joyce Nuss; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Katie; sisters, Kristine and Karen; and many nieces and nephews.
His wife, Andrea Guindon, was with him until his final day.
Kenny’s family will celebrate his life with a service beginning at 12:00 noon, Sunday, January 26, at the Galveston Yacht Basin, 715 N. Holiday Drive, in Galveston.
To honor Kenny and Andrea’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Galveston Island Humane Society at 6814 Broadway, in Galveston TX or by visiting galvestonhumane.org.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Kenny’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
