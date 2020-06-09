Daniel Cavazos, Jr., 88, of Galveston, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born November 4, 1931, in Corpus Christi, TX, but grew up on the island. Born during the Depression, Daniel shined shoes on Market Street as a young boy to help provide for his family. He served as an Altar Boy at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and graduated from Kirwin High School. Daniel then volunteered with the US Navy and fought in the Korean War. Upon his return to Galveston, he became a firefighter and served 36 years, retiring as a Captain of the Galveston Fire Department.
Daniel was a big fan of the Houston Oilers and the Houston Texans, but more than anything loved watching Tiger Woods play on Sundays. Daniel lived a full life and loved friends and family more than anything. His proudest accomplishment to this world was to serve as a fireman. Your sacrifices and contributions to your country and your desire to create a better life for your family will never be forgotten, Grandpa Dan.
Daniel is preceded in death by his wife, Aliene Boudreaux Cavazos; siblings: Rosa Hernandez, Palmira Esparza, Domingo Cavazos, and Viola Lerma; son, Danny Cavazos; and daughter, Karen Cavazos.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Cavazos-Snipes; sons, Richard Cavazos and David Cavazos;
grandchildren: John Herrin, Jr., Ryan Snipes, Michael Snipes, Daniel Stone, Kelley Cavazos, Katie Reegan, Dylan (Jack) Cavazos and Christopher Cavazos.
Daniel’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 11, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Daniel’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
