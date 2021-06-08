GALVESTON — Rhenee Jean Pope departed this earthly life on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Nassau Bay, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born, November 25, 1947, in Galveston, TX, to Joseph and Lillie Pope. She was a graduate of Old Central High School in Galveston, Texas (Class of 1966) and retired from UTMB after thirty plus years of dedicated service.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves cherished memories with her children: Demetria, D’Shondra (Theo), and Dolletta Pope; grandchildren: Daquan and Raven Pope, Camron Hackett, and Hadiya Jackson; brothers: Joseph Pope (Ernestine), Kenith Pope (Pam), Erma Gibson (James), Sherry Abercrumbia (Billy) and a host of nieces and nephews and her devoted friend Gloria Talbert.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by a service celebrating her life on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. David Campbell officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.