Philomena (Russo) Wilder, 90, a twenty-five-year resident of League City, Texas passed away August 31, 2020. She was born September 24, 1929 in Barrington, Rhode Island to parents Joseph A. Russo and Maria Carrillo Russo. She was previously a resident of Galveston, Texas from the early 1930’s until 1995. She attended Ursuline Academy and graduated from Ball High School and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and also St. Peter’s Catholic Church while living Galveston.
Philomena’s primary objective in life was providing all that she could for her family and to that end she was extremely successful. She enjoyed preparing Italian dishes and was well known as an excellent cook regardless of the cuisine. Philomena attended hundreds of school and sporting events in support of her children’s activities and always volunteered when needed. In her later years she enjoyed spending weekends with her sisters, cooking and playing various card and board games. She was the best mom a family could ask for.
Philomena was preceded by her husband of 29 years, Raymond Eugene Wilder, and her parents. She is also preceded by her sisters, Jeannie Macaluso, Emily Garcia, and Ida Crutchfield; and brothers, Thomas Russo, Vincent Russo, and Joseph Russo and her step son Raymond E. Wilder Jr..
She is survived by her daughters Pamela Ann Wilder, and Kimberly Ann Swope and husband Brett; sons, Rodney Eugene Wilder and wife Paula, and Randall Eugene Wilder; sister, Margaret Marinelli; brother John Russo and wife Viva; grandchildren, Annie Wilder, Elizabeth (Patrick) Shanley, Reid (Lucy) Wilder,
Blake Wilder, Catherine Wilder, Corey Wilder (Kelly), Kelli Wilder, Katrina Swope, and Cale Swope; and five great grandchildren, Reid, Madeleine, Evangelina, Max, and Coral.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ashton Parke Care Center, especially Samantha James, for the compassionate care and kindness shown to Philomena during her time there.
Visitation open to all will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
Private Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson for immediate family only with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rodney Wilder, Randall Wilder, Corey Wilder, Blake Wilder, Cale Swope, and Brett Swope.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.
