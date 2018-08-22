Ronald Adolph Hokanson, born August 31, 1934 to Adolph and Elzivir Hokanson in Galveston, Texas (BOI) passed away on August 21, 2018 in Lufkin, Texas at the age of 83 years.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Balsam Hokanson; children, Janell Hokanson Lytle and husband Dan, Gary C Hokanson and wife Lisa, Steven G Hokanson, Greta A Hokanson; brothers, David Hokanson, Melvyn Hokanson and wife Alberta; eight grandchildren, Justin W and Travis M Landolt, Vanessa Hokanson Vatau and husband Mihai, Eric C Hokanson, Steven Hokanson Jr. and wife Ashley, Christina Hokanson, Lynn Hokanson and Alex Hokanson; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Elzivir Hokanson, daughter, Christina Hokanson; grandson, Matthew Anthony Hokanson.
He was a veteran in the United States Air Force having served as a Survival Instructor. Ronald was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where he also belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of the St. Frances Cabrini where he was dedicated for many years in Houston, he belonged to the Pasadena Mounted Posse, Boy Scout Leader and Owner and Co-Owner of a manufacturing company.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to your charity of choice.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M. at Pace Funeral Home. A Celebration of Ronald’s Life will begin Saturday August 25, 2018, 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2590 Hwy 190, Livingston, Texas. Graveside Services to follow at 3:30 P.M. at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
To send you online condolences, go to www.pacefuneral.com
