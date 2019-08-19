HOUSTON—
Hector Gomez, age 60, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1959 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1978. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served in Desert Storm and the Gulf War on the USS Monterey. He worked as a Medical Technician at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 787 and LULAC 151. He was also a member of the Los Viejos Motorcycle Family Group and he volunteered at the Children’s Center in Galveston. He dedicated his life to his children, grandchildren and was a devoted father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need and he brightened up the life of everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sofia Garza Gomez and his father Americo Gomez.
He is survived by his fiancé Norena Candelario; daughters, Valerie Rose Villarreal, Jennifer Marie Gomez, Sonya Sophia Gomez(Savannah Mendoza) and Melissa Gomez(Frankie Figuerova); siblings, Oralia Vasquez, Ernesto Gomez, Hilda Ryan, Miroslava Bustamante (Richard Sr), Jose Gomez(Stephanie), Grace Gomez Smith(Shannon) and Lorena Gomez; grandchildren, Jeremy Anzualda, Jeremiah Gomez, Alyssiana Villarreal and Aria Figuerova; numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, 1 great-great nephew and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M., with the Knights of Columbus 787 officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
Pallbearers will be Ernesto Gomez, Jr., Joaquin Bustamante Sr, Ricardo Vasquez, Richard Paul Bustamante III, Jose Gomez and Joe Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77058 or the charity of one’s choice.
