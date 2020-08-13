Kevin Capiti Jack Jr., 26, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Affectionately known as “Baby Kevin” and “Lil Kevin,” he was born November 12, 1993, in Webster, Texas to Connie Fort Rice and Kevin Capiti Jack Sr. Kevin was a graduate of Lady Bird Johnson High School in San Antonio and loved animals, music and dancing.
Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Larry Fort, aunt Yvonne Elaine Munselle and uncles Hilbert Jack Jr., and Jeffery Allen Fort.
He was raised by his mother Connie and stepfather Sam Rice of San Antonio, and father Kevin Capiti Jack of Bacliff. Kevin is also survived by his sister Samantha and husband Kent Etienne Jr. of Dickinson; sisters: Sarah Jack of Dickinson and Kaitlyn Weedman of Galveston; maternal grandmother Loretta Faye Cavaleri of San Antonio and paternal grandmother Lottie Reason Greenwood of Bacliff. Also surviving Kevin is his uncle Jason Jack and wife Jacquelyn; aunts Andrea Guyton and Danielle Davis; nieces: Kaydence, Sophia, Samara and Sanai; nephews: Kean, Landon, Braylen, Sebastian and a host of beloved great-aunts, cousins, other family members and special friends.
A private memorial service is scheduled for August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Kevin’s services will also stream online at: https://youtu.be/1ZBFBMrzSPw
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), an international support group leading the fight to improve the lives of people impacted by rare diseases. Kevin lived with Nagers syndrome, which is an extremely rare, genetic condition which involve moderate-to-severe facial and limb anomalies (www.rarediseases.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.