Gladys Fannin, 89, of League City, TX passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018. She was born in Lexington, TX on June 17, 1929 to Denson and Della Lyles. She was married to Herman Fannin for 53 years. She was a member of Bay Area Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Fannin; dad, Denson Lyles; mom, Della Lyles; brother, Leroy Lyles and sister, Wilma Minarcik. She is survived by her sisters, Frances Jurek and husband Gene and Patsy Winfrey; brother, Fred Lyles and wife Judy; nephews, Gary, Sam, Jerry, Stephen and Mark; nieces, Debbie, Betty, Patty and Kathy.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Gladys’s Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment, Grand View Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.