Robert “Bob” C. Topfer , 77, of Dickinson passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1942 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Ruth Topfer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lovie Jean Nicol.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Elaine Maudlin Topfer. Also by his daughters Karen Kennedy and husband Peter, Diane Groves and husband Eric, Susan Cook and husband Craig, and by his son Glenn Topfer; his eight grandchildren Ryan Kennedy, Lauren Kennedy, Maylyn Topfer Burek and spouse Matthew Burek, Thomas Topfer, Kate Groves, Allison Groves, Molly Force, and Luke Force; and his great grandson Elliott Burek; and his two brothers and sister-in laws, Larry and Candy Topfer and David and Frances Topfer.
Bob grew up in San Leon and graduated from Dickinson High School and from the University of Houston with a degree in Psychology. He was a captain in the US Army and a Vietnam veteran. He worked in the window manufacturing industry for Louver Lok, a family owned business for over 35 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 60 years. He served on the board of M.I. Lewis Center.
Bob loved his family just like he loved his LORD. His faith and commitment to GOD molded him into the perfect example of what a man, husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, friend and Christian should be. Bob was a loving, devoted husband and father who put everything he had into his children. He instilled discipline, ambition, integrity and faith into their lives. Bob’s family was his greatest achievement. His wife, four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson are his legacy. Bob cherished living on the bayou while riding in his golf cart to feed his birds and ducks, telling long-winded stories, watching FOX news, praying over our family Sunday night meals, and watching his family grow and make lasting memories. We know he is chauffeuring his father, mother and sister around in Heaven on a golf cart and bragging about his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to M.I. Lewis Center at 215 FM 517 East Dickinson, Dickinson Education Foundation scholarship fund or charity of your choice.
