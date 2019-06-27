Samuel Duane “Sam” Smith, 54, peacefully departed his life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Tomball Regional Medical Hospital in Tomball, TX.
Sam was born on July 27, 1964 in Aberdeen, WA but lived most of his life in Galveston, TX. He considered himself a “BOI” since he loved and raised his family on this little island off the Gulf of Mexico.
Preceded in Death by his parents, Ralph and Dortha Smith; and his in-laws,Johnnie and Julia Rico, his memory lives on by the love of his life of 44 years, Clara Smith; and his children, first born Sam, Jr., his PB Jacob, his baby girl Rainna, and his niece and nephew whom he raised as his own kids, Julie and Johnnie Rico, III. Sam is survived by his sister and family who live in Tacoma, WA, Darla and Bob Foster and their daughter, Madeline. He is also survived by his sister-in law and his best friend, Patricia and Bradford Newell along with her 3 kids, Joe, Mike and Kellie Betz whom Sam has been a father figure to for most of their lives. Brother-in-laws, Felipe Rico (Minerva) and daughter Christina and Johnnie Rico (Janie) with children Gracie, Daniel and Brian and numerous nieces and nephews.
In 2018, Sam discovered his biological parents (Donald and Donna), half siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins through DNA testing where he learned more about his history and was welcomed with open arms.
Sam worked many jobs in his short life beginning with The City of Galveston as an Equipment Operator for 16 years, McCoy’s as a Delivery Driver and Cashier and his current job with American National Insurance Company as a Utility Worker for almost 5 years under Chef Urs. He loved this job and all the Cafeteria workers whom he considered as Friends and will miss dearly.
Sam was a man’s man who enjoyed barbecuing, fishing, and having a cold one with his music playing. Although he seemed tough, Sam always had a soft spot for his cats, Stubbie and Jet.
As many of you know, Sam was one lucky son of a gun when it came to winning things such as concert tickets, cash and prizes especially when it came to the radio.
The viewing for Samuel will be at 1:00 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Alvarado officiating. Per Sam’s wishes, he will be cremated after the service. As all of you know, Sam was an easy going guy so the attire will be casual. (T-Shirt, Jeans, and flip flops are welcomed).
