Garza
Funeral services for Gabriel Garza will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Emken Linton Funeral Home.
Berry
Funeral services for Melissa Berry will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Emken Linton Funeral Home.
Moore
Celebration of life services for John Moore will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Cruces
Funeral services for Abelino Cruces Jr. will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St Mary Catholic Church of League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Webster.
Anderson
Graveside services for Doris Anderson will be held at 11 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.