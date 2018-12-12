Garza

Funeral services for Gabriel Garza will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Emken Linton Funeral Home.

Berry

Funeral services for Melissa Berry will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Emken Linton Funeral Home.

Moore

Celebration of life services for John Moore will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.

Cruces

Funeral services for Abelino Cruces Jr. will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St Mary Catholic Church of League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Webster.

Anderson

Graveside services for Doris Anderson will be held at 11 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

