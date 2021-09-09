PORT BOLIVAR — Jayme Elizabeth Kahla Wilson, 58, of Meriden, Connecticut, and formally Port Bolivar, Texas passed away on September 7th, 2021 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. Jayme is finally at peace following a long, yet courageous battle fraught with surgical complications while receiving treatment for Stage 4 Head and Neck Cancer.
Jayme was born November 7th, 1962 in Galveston, Texas to George William and Hollie Mae Kahla. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Wilson of Rock Island, Illinois, Amanda Wilson-Chavarria of Galveston, Texas, granddaughters; Avery and Alison Chavarria, both of Galveston, Texas. In addition, Jayme is survived by her brothers Patric Kahla of El Paso, Texas, Winston Kahla of Port Bolivar, Texas, a host of nieces and nephews, as well as the love of her life and fiancé, David Nemeth of Meriden, Connecticut.
Growing up in Port Bolivar, Jayme enjoyed the many freedoms of rural life; she loved horseback riding, playing softball with her close friends and riding the ferry while her dad worked as a lead engineer. As she got older, she enjoyed being the song leader at Port Bolivar First Baptist Church, teaching her kids to swim, fish, and play softball, while attending almost every game or practice. Later on in life she enjoyed fishing, jewelry making, gardening; planting day lilies and roses. Jayme, always interested in investigating things, thoroughly enjoyed being the family historian. She meticulously documented her family tree, especially the Kahla name on Port Bolivar Peninsula, and beyond.
Jayme will always be remembered as a woman of courage, one that faced any challenge with humor, dignity, strength, and grace. Jayme stated before she passed that the three greatest things that her parents taught her, and hopes that she instilled in her children was "self-reliance, love, and courage." She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at Port Bolivar Baptist Church in Port Bolivar; 723 Nelson, Port Bolivar, Texas 77650 from 10:30-11:30 am, memorial service to immediately follow. No graveside service will be held at this time, as she wished to be cremated and laid to rest next to her parents at Port Bolivar cemetery. Date and time for her interment will be announced at a later date.
The family is asking for your continued support and prayers at this time. Family and friends wishing to honor Jayme Wilson are invited to make a donation in her name to the local cancer treatment hospital of their choice.
