Catherine “Cathy” Elaine Robison
GALVESTON—Catherine “Cathy” Elaine Robison, 59, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
Bobby Swannegan
GALVESTON—Bobby Swannegan, 57, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Farrah Lynn Bordeaux
LA MARQUE—Mrs. Farrah Lynn Bordeaux, 31, passed from this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
