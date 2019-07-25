Kendric La Roi Simpson (Papi), 40, departed this earthly life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at UTMB surrounded by his loving family.
Kendric was born in Galveston, Texas to Barbara Martin Simpson and Micheal Simpson. Kendric fought a courageous battle living with MS, never once complaining. When asked how he was doing, Papi would smile and say “I’m alive.”
Preceded in death by grandparents, Milton and Mary Martin and Melvin Williams, Kendric leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Barbara Simpson; father, Micheal Simpson; and his sister, La Toyia Holman (Kenneth).
Also surviving him are his nieces, Amanda and Mariah Beard; his nephew, Stephon Beard, and aunts, uncles, great nephews, great niece, and cousins.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and a church service to begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Westward Street- Church of Christ Street 302 N.Westward Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.