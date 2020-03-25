Dorian Rivera Ross, 63, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Her beauty inside and out will be forever missed by all those that knew her.
A small graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX, 10708 State Highway 6 Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Flowers may be sent directly Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.